Watch: Falcons LB Deion Jones intercepts Matt Ryan

Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
Falcons linebacker Deion Jones is looking to bounce back in 2021 after an underwhelming 2020 season. The team began training camp on Thursday and Jones is already making his presence felt in the passing game, intercepting a pass from quarterback Matt Ryan that was intended for running back Mike Davis.

Check it out below, courtesy of the Falcons’ Twitter account.

While not the cleanest route from Davis, Ryan’s pass was a bit behind the running back, leading to the interception. With time, Ryan and Davis should develop a better connection as they get more reps together on offense.

Terry Fontenot on winning now: 'We believe in the people here'

Falcons training camp: Highlights from first practice

Atlanta Falcons training camp: Top photos from Day 1

Watch: Falcons WR Calvin Ridley moving well at training camp

