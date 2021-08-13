Watch: Falcons’ Jonathan Bullard sacks Titans QB on opening drive
The Atlanta Falcons opened up their preseason slate against the Tennessee Titans on Friday evening. The Titans got the ball first and after an opening drive filled with sloppy play on both sides, Falcons defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard came up with a sack to force a punt.
Watch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
A big SACK from @jbullard90 to force the punt!
📺: @Fox5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/YkAGMhQtZa
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 13, 2021