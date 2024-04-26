WATCH: Falcons introduce rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

To the surprise of NFL analysts across the country, the Atlanta Falcons selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix in the first round of the 2024 draft on Thursday evening. While we’ve heard lots of different takes regarding the selection of Penix, it’s time to hear from the No. 8 pick himself.

The Falcons introduced their quarterback of the future to the media on Friday. Watch Penix’s press conference live, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below:

LIVE: Michael Penix Jr. introductory press conference https://t.co/p19s1kwZKR — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire