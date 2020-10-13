WATCH: Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris addresses the media

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t wait long to make a change following their 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. On Sunday night, just hours after the team fell to 0-5, both general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn were let go.

On Monday, the Falcons named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris the interim head coach. Morris has head-coaching experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011, and his midseason promotion to defensive coordinator in 2019 seemed to spark the Falcons over their final eight games.

Speaking with the media for the first time as the team’s interim head coach, Morris explained what he wants the identity of the this team to be going forward. Watch below, as shared by ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.



Morris also discussed the team’s decision to fire special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica, saying he thought a new voice would bring more energy to the team, per Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.


Morris then went into his decision to hand over defensive coordinator duties to linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich, as shared by McClure on Twitter.


Atlanta will hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) in Week 6, as the team looks for its first win of the 2020 season.

Related

Falcons place rookie DL Marlon Davidson on reserve/COVID-19 list

Looking at Falcons head coach and GM options for 2021

Falcons name Jeff Ulbrich defensive coordinator, fire Ben Kotwica

Arthur Blank praises QB Matt Ryan, but doesn't know what future holds

Falcons CEO Rich McKay discusses plan to find new GM, head coach