Watch: Falcons head coach Arthur Smith discusses loss to Steelers

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons lost another close game on Sunday, this time to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team nearly overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half, but the offense couldn’t capitalize and Pittsburgh pulled out the 19-16 victory.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith discussed Sunday’s loss the Steelers at his postgame press conference. Watch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

