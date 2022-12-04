Watch: Falcons head coach Arthur Smith discusses loss to Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons lost another close game on Sunday, this time to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team nearly overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half, but the offense couldn’t capitalize and Pittsburgh pulled out the 19-16 victory.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith discussed Sunday’s loss the Steelers at his postgame press conference. Watch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

LIVE: Post game press conference https://t.co/Bplf5VWKFq — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 4, 2022

