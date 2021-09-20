Watch: Falcons head coach Arthur Smith discusses loss to Bucs

Atlanta fought hard to stay in the game against Tampa Bay, but ultimately lost 48-25 in Sunday’s NFC South showdown. The Falcons pulled to within three points before two Matt Ryan interceptions were returned for touchdowns by the Buccaneers’ defense.

Atlanta struggled on fourth down (25 percent conversion rate), and even though the team committed less penalties and won time of possession, Tampa Bay was in a different class. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talked to media after Sunday’s game.

Watch Smith’s full press conference below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Arthur Smith spoke to the media following the loss to the Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/PKQ1h5p3pM — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 20, 2021

Related