Watch: Falcons HC Arthur Smith names Desmond Ridder the starting QB
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke to the media on Monday afternoon to discuss the quarterback situation among other issues following the team’s Week 14 bye.
Smith officially declared Desmond Ridder as the new starter, confirming last week’s reports. Watch Smith’s full press conference below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
LIVE: Coach Arthur Smith speaks to the media as we return from the bye week https://t.co/lHByWBIwfc
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 12, 2022
