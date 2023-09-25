Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on Week 3 loss to Lions

The Falcons crashed back to earth in Week 3 after their 20-6 loss to the Lions on the road. Atlanta tried to mix things up offensively but the lack of execution was a consistent problem throughout all four quarters.

“You’ve gotta give Detroit credit,” said Smith following Sunday’s game. “Tried to mix some things up. Obviously didn’t execute well enough, you know. There’s always going to be calls you want back, but that’s pretty much the story of the game was too many negative plays on early downs.”

