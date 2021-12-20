Watch: Falcons HC Arthur Smith discusses loss to 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons played hard on Sunday but again proved they’re not quite ready to compete against playoff-caliber competition. So it’s only fitting that the team’s postseason chances have mostly evaporated.

Three failed fourth-down attempts in the red zone ultimately doomed the Falcons, who are now 6-8 following their 31-13 loss to the 49ers. After the game, head coach Arthur Smith discussed what went wrong after what appeared to be a promising start for Atlanta.

Watch Smith’s full postgame presser below, courtesy of team’s Twitter account.

Arthur Smith spoke to the media following the loss to the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/JO2VgZkf5t — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 20, 2021

Related

Falcons Twitter reactions: Offense sputters in loss to 49ers 9 takeaways from the Falcons' 31-13 loss to the 49ers Falcons draft Purdue EDGE, 2 Ohio State linemen in new mock

List