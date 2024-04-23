WATCH: Falcons GM Terry Fontenot holds pre-draft press conference

Despite speculation that the Atlanta Falcons would have to forfeit draft picks, the NFL will reportedly wait until after the 2024 NFL draft to punish the team for tampering allegations. That means the Falcons get to keep all eight of their picks, including the No. 8 overall pick.

While we still don’t know which direction the team will go this year, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the 2024 draft. Watch Fontenot’s full press conference below, as shared by team reporter Terrin Waack:

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot will address the media here shortly to preview the 2024 NFL Draft. You can watch his press conference live below. 🔗 VIDEO: https://t.co/68LzbKb8eW — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) April 23, 2024

