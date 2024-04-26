WATCH: Falcons GM, head coach discuss Day 1 of 2024 draft

The Atlanta Falcons have a knack for riling up their fans and they didn’t disappoint on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL draft. It’s not an exaggeration to say the Falcons made by far the most surprising pick of the entire first round when they drafted Washington quarterback Michael Penix with the No. 8 pick.

However, the surprise is mostly due to the team’s recent acquisition of free agent Kirk Cousins. Most draft analysts predicted Penix to go in the first half of Round 1, just not to the Falcons.

General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris explained their vision for Penix to the media following Day 1 of the 2024 NFL draft. Watch below, as shared by the team’s YouTube channel:

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire