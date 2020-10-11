WATCH: Falcons game day hype video for Week 5

Matt Urben

The Falcons have a long way to go if they wan’t to make the playoffs this season. With 12 games left, the margin for error is razor thin. Atlanta can start the long journey back to contention by winning today’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Watch the Week 5 game day hype video released by the Falcons’ Twitter account below.


