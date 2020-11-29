WATCH: Falcons force 2 more Raiders fumbles

The Atlanta Falcons forced two more fumbles against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The team’s third fumble was forced by LB LaRoy Reynolds, forcing the ball loose against Raiders RB Josh Jacobs. Then, DE Steven Means causing another after hitting quarterback Derek Carr.

Check out both plays below, courtesy of the team’s Twitter account.

ANOTHER. FORCED. FUMBLE. How bout that defense?! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/63oq5AdKsy — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 29, 2020

The Falcons are cruising to what looks like an easy victory, leading 40-6 in the fourth quarter of their Week 12 matchup against Las Vegas.

