WATCH: Falcons force 2 more Raiders fumbles
The Atlanta Falcons forced two more fumbles against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The team’s third fumble was forced by LB LaRoy Reynolds, forcing the ball loose against Raiders RB Josh Jacobs. Then, DE Steven Means causing another after hitting quarterback Derek Carr.
Check out both plays below, courtesy of the team’s Twitter account.
ANOTHER. FORCED. FUMBLE.
How bout that defense?!
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/63oq5AdKsy
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 29, 2020
ANOTHA ONE.
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/WJgNe9nMOy
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 29, 2020
The Falcons are cruising to what looks like an easy victory, leading 40-6 in the fourth quarter of their Week 12 matchup against Las Vegas.
Related
Six bold predictions for Falcons' Week 12 matchup vs. Raiders
Falcons Week 12 Injury Report: RB Todd Gurley out against Raiders
Falcons flex RB Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Sunday
Falcons vs Raiders: 4 things to watch for on Sunday
List
Falcons vs. Raiders: Six bold predictions for Sunday's matchup