Watch: Falcons drop game day hype video for Week 9

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons will go for their third win of the season and second in a row when they host the Denver Broncos today from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Things started slowly, but a victory in Week 9 before the Falcons head into their bye week could be something to build on for head coach Raheem Morris’ team.


