WATCH: Falcons’ defense stops Packers on 4th-and-goal

The Falcons’ defense got off to a rough start on the Packers’ first drive, but responded with a fourth-down stop on the goal line to keep it a one-possession Green Bay lead.
Watch Atlanta’s defensive line led by Grady Jarrett rally to the ball and blow up the Packers’ run attempt, as shared by Atlanta’s Twitter account below.
FOURTH DOWN STOP ‼️
📺: Watch now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/w5v26hMF72
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 6, 2020
