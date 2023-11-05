WATCH: Falcons defense brings down Josh Dobbs for safety
The Falcons added to their first-half lead over Minnesota after the defense brought down Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs for a safety early in the second quarter.
Dobbs joined the Vikings less than a week ago to replace injured veteran Kirk Cousins. While QB Jarren Hall started the game, he was forced out due to a concussion.
Watch the Falcons defense bring down Dobbs for the safety below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 5, 2023
QB Kirk Cousins
QB Sam Darnold
WR Tyler Boyd
DL Chris Jones
DL Montez Sweat
EDGE Brian Burns
EDGE Marcus Davenport
EDGE Chase Young
OLB Josh Allen
CB Adoree' Jackson
CB Emmanuel Moseley
