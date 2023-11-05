WATCH: Falcons defense brings down Josh Dobbs for safety

The Falcons added to their first-half lead over Minnesota after the defense brought down Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs for a safety early in the second quarter.

Dobbs joined the Vikings less than a week ago to replace injured veteran Kirk Cousins. While QB Jarren Hall started the game, he was forced out due to a concussion.

Watch the Falcons defense bring down Dobbs for the safety below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire