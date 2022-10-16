Watch: Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver picks off Jimmy Garoppolo
The Falcons activated cornerback Isaiah Oliver from the injured reserve list on Saturday and it didn’t take long for the former second-round pick to make his presence felt.
With Atlanta leading 21-14 after a Marcus Mariota touchdown run, the 49ers were driving down for a late field goal when Oliver intercepted quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the final play of the second quarter.
Welcome back Isaiah Oliver.
📺: FOX || NFL+ #SFvsATL || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/2R0qKq4kEG
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 16, 2022
Make sure to check out our highlight tracker to watch every big play from Sunday’s game.
List
Falcons Highlights: Best plays from Week 6 matchup vs. 49ers