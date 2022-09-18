Watch: Falcons CB Casey Hayward intercepts Matthew Stafford

It’s been a rough start for the Falcons thus far in Week 2. Multiple turnovers, a missed field goal and a lack of pressure have put the team in a 21-3 hole at halftime.

There were a few first-half highlights, though, including this red-zone interception by Falcons CB Casey Hayward. Watch as Hayward reads Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s eyes and saves a possible touchdown in the second quarter.

