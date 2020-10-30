WATCH: Falcons CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson’s INT seals win over Panthers

With Falcons CB Kendall Sheffield out, veteran Blidi Wreh-Wilson stepped up big and came away with a game-sealing interception against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
Check out Wreh-Wilson’s fourth-quarter pick of Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater with a minute left in regulation, courtesy of Atlanta’s Twitter account below.
BLIDI WITH THE PICK 🙌
Watch: https://t.co/K1FnFtHdis pic.twitter.com/oBldmux4e9
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 30, 2020
The Falcons moved to 2-6 on the season after Thursday’s 25-17 win over the Carolina Panthers (3-5).
