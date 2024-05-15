WATCH: Falcons 2024 NFL schedule release video
The release of the NFL regular-season schedule has become a national event. Each year, teams find unique ways to unveil their 17-game schedules to the fans.
The Atlanta Falcons officially announced their 2024 schedule by releasing an NFL Street-themed video on social media. Watch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account:
ATL Streets Vol. ’24@NFL Schedule Release @NFLNetwork | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Co46Sbhec8
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 16, 2024