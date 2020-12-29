Watch: Fake punt sets up Buffalo Bills touchdown

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills pulled some trickery on the New England Patriots on Monday.

The Bills went into punt formation on fourth-and-5 from their 35. The direct snap went to Jaquan Johnson, who found a wide-open Siran Neal for the first down.

It didn’t seem like the Bills were going to score the touchdown as a couple of passes were dropped in the end zone.

Finally, early in the second quarter, Josh Allen handed off to Zack Moss. who bulled in from five yards.

Latest Stories