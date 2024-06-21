You can watch F1 Powerboat races on the Mississippi River in Alton this weekend for free

The F1 Midwest Powerboat tournament will take place this weekend in Alton.

Qualifying begins Saturday at 10:20 a.m. with races later that day and final heats finishing Sunday. The event, which is free to spectators, spans the Mississippi River and is viewable from Riverfront Park in Alton.

Four classes of boats will participate in six to eight races — F1 Powerboats, 12-foot tunnel boats, tri-hulls, and a type of small riding boat called a J-Hydro for racers aged nine to 16.

The event is expected to draw “20,000-plus spectators and bring in an economic impact to the region of over $2.5 million,” F1 said in a statement.