Watch the eye-catching plays from the USC football spring game
A lot happened in the 2023 USC football spring game. Not all of it was pretty, to be sure, but that’s the point of a spring game: Getting guys a chance to play live football, more than just a practice-field situation, and go full speed. Coaches finally get to see players apply lessons, or at least make the attempt to do so. If mistakes are made, players get to see what went wrong on film. There is a level of visibility provided by game action which practice can’t match. The reality of making a mistake in a live game also brings forth more accountability than a practice setting ever could. Players more concretely realize how a mistake can affect a game, and thereby the fate of the whole team. This is how players learn to be better teammates.
While the USC coaching staff has a lot of work to do, you can sit back and look at all the interesting plays which marked this spring game. There is plenty to study:
CALEB AND MARIO
.@CALEBcsw ➡️ @Lootrunnermario for 6️⃣!
📲: https://t.co/H8gtm9a666
📺: @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/J7ormCpZgV
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 15, 2023
QUINTEN JOYNER
.@QuintenJoyner turns on the jets for the score 🙌💨
📲: https://t.co/H8gtm9a666
📺: @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/UhDc9wasIP
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 15, 2023
CHRISTIAN PIERCE
.@christianpierce comes up with the interception 💪
📲: https://t.co/H8gtm9a666
📺: @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/h74LXr3jrf
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 15, 2023
A'MARION PETERSON
.@APeterson_27 runs it in for the touchdown 🔥
📲: https://t.co/H8gtm9a666
📺: @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/KryVpDwctX
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 15, 2023
MATT COLOMBO
.@colombo_matt punches it in for the score 💪
📲: https://t.co/H8gtm9a666
📺: @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/NaVHujh9L4
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 15, 2023
JACOBE COVINGTON
.@jacobecovington comes up with the pick!
📲: https://t.co/H8gtm9a666
📺: @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/PtvCiLWS1J
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 15, 2023
MOSS AND BRANCH
QB MILLER MOSS Drops a Dime to WR ZACHARIAH BRANCH❕✌🏼🔥
🎥 @On3USC @millermoss7 @zachariahb03 #USC #USCSpringGame #FightOn pic.twitter.com/1V05qxVZov
— Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) April 15, 2023
MOSS AND SINGER
MILLER MOSS to DORIAN SINGER for Another TOUCHDOWN❕✌🏼
🎥 @On3USC #USC #USCSpringGame pic.twitter.com/MqxGR33UtC
— Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) April 15, 2023
A STURDY BRANCH
Zach Branch (@zachariahb03) just said “GET OFF ME” to a 250lb linebacker and it looks like Caleb Williams approves… 🖐🏾💪🏾😮💨 #SpringGame #USCFootball #USC pic.twitter.com/ZLfeFfoMkI
— Speed Kills (@SpeedxKills) April 15, 2023
RILEY SPEAKS
"It's time to get better"@YogiRoth caught up with @uscfb head coach Lincoln Riley ahead of today's spring game. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/9AesDizRPf
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 15, 2023
CALEB SPEAKS
The grind continues ✌️
Heisman winner Caleb Williams joined the broadcast to talk about the upcoming @uscfb season. pic.twitter.com/VsiU5nBwAD
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 15, 2023
HEISMAN PRESENTATION
The Heisman is home ✌️ @uscfb x #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/8wtYCzNCrM
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 15, 2023
HIGHLIGHT COLLECTION
Trojans wrap up the spring ✌️ @uscfb's new-look roster showcases versatility at 2023 Spring Football Game. Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MLO8DBskuv
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 15, 2023