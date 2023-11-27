Watch how this expert DIYer transforms old furniture using different stains

With a little sanding and stain, you can transform any furniture into a unique statement piece. In this episode of ITK: Furniture Flip, our host and DIY expert Bre Bringier (@redesignbybre) shows us every step to take to turn old furniture into a new, trendy piece. Using an old wooden dresser, Bre creates a cool, retro storage piece with a unique and colorful design. Here’s how it’s done:

Tools

Three colored stains

Natural wood stain

Paintbrush

Electric sander

150-grit sandpaper

220-grit sandpaper

Painter’s tape

Furniture cleaner

Instructions

1. Start by cleaning the dresser with water or a cleaning spray to remove any dirt or dust. Remove any drawer pulls or handles.

2. Use the electric sander to sand the dresser all over, first using the 150-grit sandpaper, then going over it a second time with the 220-grit sandpaper.

3. Use the painter’s tape to create a design for the different colored stains on the sides of the dresser.

4. Using a paintbrush, paint the stain onto the dresser, using a different color in each section to achieve your design. Use as many layers of stain as needed to make the color as light or as dark as you’d like.

5. While the colored stain dries, use wood stain anywhere you’d like to leave the wood grain natural.

6. Once all the stain is dry, re-install the drawer pulls and handles.

