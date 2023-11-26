WATCH: Expected starting QB Mac Jones arrives to MetLife Stadium

Mac Jones looked like he means business walking into MetLife Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the New England Patriots’ Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants.

There have been discussions surrounding the quarterback job in New England with coach Bill Belichick being non-committal towards naming a starter. However, according to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, Jones is expected to be the man under center against the Giants.

The Patriots’ third-year quarterback has a lot to prove after being benched for Bailey Zappe in the Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. ESPN’s Mike Reiss caught him walking into MetLife Stadium with a deeply focused look on Sunday.

Mac Jones with a business-like look upon arrival at MetLife Stadium. pic.twitter.com/IcT6yPQInD — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 26, 2023

Jones could be on a short leash in this game.

Considering how long it took for the team to name a starter, Belichick might be quick to replace him for Zappe if the struggles continue. A potential start would likely come with thin ice for the former Alabama standout.

