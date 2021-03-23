Watch: Excited Jonathan Gannon welcomes Anthony Harris to the Eagles
The Eagles made a solid free agent signing over the weekend, inking former Vikings safety Anthony Harris to a one-year deal.
The move reunites Harris with the Eagles’ new defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon.
Harris, 29, and Gannon spent three seasons together in Minnesota from 2015-2017 and that period likely played a huge key in his development.
According to Pro Football Focus, Harris finished his final season with Gannon allowing a passer rating of 24.0 after being targeted 13 times and surrendering seven receptions for 52 receiving yards.
On Tuesday when Harris strolled into the NovaCare Complex for the first time as an Eagle, an excited Gannon was the first person to meet the free safety.
Harris led the NFL in interceptions in 2019 with six, returning one for a touchdown and picking off Drew Brees in the Vikings’ upset 26-20 win in the playoffs.
His 24 passes defended over that span are tied for seventh. and According to Sports Info Solutions, Harris allowed just 9 yards in 178 snaps of man coverage last season.
Here's everything we know about newest Eagles safety Anthony Harris
