Kevin Durant doesn't expect to play this season, but that didn't absolve him of opening-night responsibilities on Wednesday.

In case you've been lying under a rock for the last several months, Durant has a new team. He's on the Brooklyn Nets now, meaning he's got a new home crowd.

That crowd got its first look at the two-time Finals MVP when Durant was introduced to Barclays Center just prior to tipoff in Brooklyn's season-opening game against Minnesota.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

KD officially introduced in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/YhJJvJKCRN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2019

Try not to look so excited, Kevin.

While the apparent absence of emotion might incline one to consider the possibility that Durant is already regretting his choice to leave the Warriors for the Nets, it's exponentially more likely the professional basketball player is just a little bummed he can't partake in his one true passion right now.

[RELATED: Warriors set to take break from greatness after years at top]

He wasn't exactly overflowing with excitement the first time he was introduced at Oracle Arena after joining Golden State, either.

Related content from TMZ Sports

Rihanna turned down Super Bowl for Kap: 'I couldn't be a sellout'

Antonio Brown looks in great shape working out at police field

Kevin Durant says the Knicks aren't a 'cool' team anymore

Swaggy P blames Instagram for hurting Carmelo's NBA chances







Watch ex-Warrior Kevin Durant lack excitement at Nets' introductions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area