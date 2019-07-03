Watch ex-NBA star Baron Davis catch pass from Tom Brady, cross off bucket list item originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Baron Davis hasn't played in the NBA since the 2011-12 season, but he still has decent athleticism.

The former NBA star recently crossed an item off his bucket list by catching a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Davis posted video of the moment on Twitter. Check it out below:

Davis was a little slow on the route, but he did show some pretty good hands to haul in the pass from the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady has been hard at work this offseason staying sharp with his throwing mechanics. He's practiced with Julian Edelman at Boston College, thrown passes to Patriots first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry and worked out with veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon, among other activities.

Patriots fans will see Brady back in Foxboro on July 25, when the team's training camp opens at Gillette Stadium.

