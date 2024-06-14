WATCH: Ex-Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera goes after man due to criticism over transfer call

Athletic Club veteran Ander Herrera has reason to celebrate after signing a one-year extension, and was doing just that on a terrace with family or friends, when he was disturbed by a Real Zaragoza fan. He did not take kindly to it.

The former Manchester United midfielder has always maintained that he would return to Zaragoza before the end of his career, and it was rumoured that this might be the year, with his contract up in Bilbao.

Yet it was announced on Thursday that he would be extending his stay at Athletic, as they return to Europe under Ernesto Valverde. The fan approached Herrera, and began to ask him why he didn’t return to Zaragoza, and Herrera did not take long to get up and chase him.

Ander Herrera did not take kindly to remonstrations in public following his decision to extend with Athletic Club.pic.twitter.com/643RHltppr — Football España (@footballespana_) June 14, 2024

Herrera’s frustration is understandable. Clearly he was hoping for a peaceful time with his friends, and the fan in question videoing the incident is evidence that he was looking for a reaction. The constant provocations footballers face in public are one of the less attractive sides of the game.