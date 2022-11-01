Watch ex-Celtics center Tacko Fall dominate opponents in China

These highlights of Tacko Fall in China are a sight to behold originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tacko Fall wasn't able to latch on with an NBA team for the 2022-23 season, but don't be mistaken: He can still ball.

The 7-foot-5 former Boston Celtics big man signed with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association in August, and he's off to a hot start, leading the team in points (14.6), rebounds (8.3) and blocks (3.0) per game through nine contests.

But the numbers don't do Fall justice. Behold this one-minute highlight video of Fall playing for Xinjiang that made the rounds Monday:

Granted, there's a significant talent gap between the CBA and the NBA. But Fall still displays remarkable athleticism for a 7-foot-5 center, especially in the first highlight, where he jumps a passing lane and takes it coast-to-coast for the dunk.

Fall will face some NBA alums of the course of his season, too -- including Thon Maker and former Celtics Jared Sullinger and MarShon Brooks -- so this is still relatively legitimate competition.

Fall got his NBA start with the Celtics, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2019. The Senegal native appeared in a total of 26 games over two seasons in Boston and was a fan favorite while also starring for the team's G-League affiliate in Maine.

He signed with the Cavaliers in 2021-22 and played in 11 games for Cleveland last season before joining the Utah Jazz on their 2022 NBA Summer League squad. Fall is still just 26 years old, so perhaps he'll try to return to the NBA after a season in China.