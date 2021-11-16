Watch ex-Bruins star Zdeno Chara fight Pat Maroon in heavyweight bout

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon.

Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves.

Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting a few clean shots on Maroon before wrestling him to the ice:

If you're wondering whether there's a history between the two, that's an understatement: The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Chara and the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Maroon now have fought five times in their NHL careers.

Chara was in a Boston Bruins sweater for the previous four bouts, three of which happened in the last three seasons. He and Maroon most recently squared off in a March 2020 game between the Bruins and Lightning.

Safe to say there's been a history between Zdeno Chara and Pat Maroon 👀 pic.twitter.com/bERzSSiqj4 — Islanders Videos (@SNY_Islanders) November 16, 2021

"I have the utmost respect for Chara," Maroon said after that March 2020 fight. "The guy is (42) years old and still playing the game he loves and fighting people. It takes a lot of courage, and he does it. He gave me one, and I was just sticking up for my teammates."

Two years later, Chara is still dropping the gloves, this time for the Islanders, where he spent his first four NHL seasons from 1997 (!) to 2001 before returning this season.

According to HockeyFights.com, Chara has fought Maroon more than any other NHL player aside from former Florida Panthers enforcer Peter Worrell (six fights).

The Islanders and Lightning play two more times this season, so don't be surprised if Chara and Maroon go back for more.