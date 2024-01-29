Watch: Ex-Arkansas and current Niners LB Dre Greenlaw celebrates Super Bowl appearance

Former Arkansas football players Dre Greenlaw and Brandon Allen will play in Super Bowl LVIII after the San Francisco 49ers rallied to beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

The 49ers overcame a 24-7 halftime deficit to win 34-31. The Niners will play the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the Super Bowl from 2020.

For Allen, the appearance will be his second in the last three years. A third-string quarterback for San Francisco this year, Allen made the Super Bowl in 2022 when he was the back-up signal-caller for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Greenlaw is also playing in his second Super Bowl. He was on that San Francisco team that lost to the Chiefs in 2020, 31-20.

Allen did not see any game action this regular season. Greenlaw started 15 games and recorded 120 tackles. He has been a starter on the 49ers defense all five of his professional years, though he was limited to three games in 2021 because of a groin injury.

This year’s Super Bowl is Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. CT and will be played in Las Vegas.

"WE'RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL" Dre Greenlaw is FIRED UP 👏 pic.twitter.com/i42Xdtmc8X — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

