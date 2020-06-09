Watch ex-49er Frank Gore's intense work out ahead of 16th NFL season

He's still got it.

You wouldn't know Frank Gore was 37 years old until you verified that on the Internet. Especially after watching a recent clip of him working out:

The five-time Pro Bowl running back heads into his 16th season in the NFL. A decade of that he spent with the 49ers, the team that drafted him, and where he still is a beloved figure to the organization.

The word "retirement" isn't even a part of his vocabulary. Not even before signing with the New York Jets during the offseason.

Gore told reporters all a team needed to do was see what he could do.

"I just had to see what team would give me the opportunity," Gore said. He also received some guidance from his oldest son who said he could still go one more year.

Across 15 seasons in the NFL, Gore totaled 15,347 rushing yards with 97 touchdowns.

Just one more year? Well, that's the case for now.

