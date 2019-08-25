Watch ex-49er Dekoda Watson make kid’s day with impromptu blocking lesson

"How you gonna block me?"

In this case, former 49ers linebacker Dekoda Watson was being sincere. He was asking someone in a Rams uniform, just much smaller and younger than he's used to.

Watson, now with the Broncos, asked a group of a Rams youth football team who on the team plays offensive line. One lucky player stepped up to the challenge.

Four years working at the NFL has me way too invested in way too many players, but go ahead and add @dekodawatson57 to that list 😭



Thank you for making our @WattsRams' day even more incredible than it already was. pic.twitter.com/ul4iIOmbgR



— Jordan Dolbin (@jodolbin) August 25, 2019

"There you go!" Watson encouraged the kid while youngster attempted to block the 245-pound linebacker.

No matter what this young tyke does with football, he'll never forget stepping on a NFL field and going toe-to-toe with a pro.

Watson, 31, spent the past two season with the 49ers where he suited up in 18 games.

