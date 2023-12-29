WATCH: Everything Sherrone Moore said at his Rose Bowl press conference

LOS ANGELES — Sherrone Moore is relieved to be back in his usual role as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. While he did his normal duties at the Big Ten Championship Game with Jim Harbaugh’s return to the sidelines, the sixth-year Wolverines coach can focus solely on what it will take offensively to defeat Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

On Friday, Moore met with the media to discuss his team, the Crimson Tide, playing in the College Football Playoff, J.J. McCarthy, the early enrollees, and more. WolverinesWire was on-hand and captured all 20-plus minutes of his press conference.

You can watch the entire thing below.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire