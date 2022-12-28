WATCH: Everything NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills said about Tua Tagovailoa’s entry into concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finds himself at a crossroads, as he’s in the league’s concussion protocol for the second time this season after suffering a potential third head injury.

Tagovailoa wasn’t removed from the game on Sunday, but he did report symptoms on Monday, the day after, and was immediately placed into the protocol.

While there were many questions about the quarterback’s situation and why he wasn’t taken out, the NFL chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, sat down with NFL.com’s Judy Battista to shed some light on what’s been going on.

“In any case of this nature, the team is going to behave in a very conservative manner. They’re going to gather all the data. They’re going to make sure the athlete goes through all of those steps.” – NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sills on the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/kPkvwBvKUA — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 28, 2022

The NFL came under fire during Tagovailoa’s last placement on the concussion protocol, so they’ll likely be extra cautious in this situation, and both the Dolphins and the quarterback should be, as well. Miami may be fighting for a playoff spot with two weeks left in the season, but there’s so much more on the line if Tagovailoa was to go out there and take another hit to the head.

