How to watch every Week 0 matchup of the 2021 college football season

Although the Wisconsin Badgers will have to wait until Sept. 4 to play their season opener against the Penn State Nittany Lions, several teams will begin their season on Saturday in Week 0 of the college football season.

Big Ten West foes Nebraska and Illinois will be matching up in the first game of the season, which will feature former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema as the new coach for the Fighting Illini. This game is the only Big Ten matchup of the weekend, but several notable schools including UCLA, San Jose State and Fresno State will be hitting the field on Saturday

Here is how to watch every nationally televised Week 0 game of the 2021 college football season:

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. When: Aug. 28 at 12:00 p.m. CST Where to watch: FOX Where to stream: FOX Sports Go app or foxsports.com

Connecticut(UConn) Huskies at Fresno State Bulldogs

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. When: Aug. 28 at 1:00 p.m.CST Where to watch: CBS Sports Network Where to stream: CBS Sports app or cbssports.com

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors at UCLA Bruins

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium, in Pasadena, Calif. When: Aug. 28 at 2:30 p.m. CST Where to watch: ESPN Where to stream: ESPN app or espn.com

Alcorn State Braves vs. NC Central Eagles(FCS)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. When: Aug. 28 at 6:00 p.m. CT Where to watch: ESPN Where to stream: ESPN app or espn.com

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at San Jose State Spartans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Where: CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. When: Aug. 28 at 9:00 p.m. CST Where to watch: CBS Sports Network Where to stream: CBS Sports app or cbssports.com

