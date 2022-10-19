Watch: Every Titans sack through the first five games

The Tennessee Titans have been ravaged by injuries early on this season, and while many positions have been impacted, perhaps none have been more so than the outside linebacker group.

Tennessee lost Harold Landry for the entire 2022 campaign due to a torn ACL, Ola Adeniyi has missed the last three games and is currently on injured reserve, and Bud Dupree has missed two games and exited two others early.

Despite all that, the Titans’ pass-rush has still proven to be formidable thanks to the emergence of Rashad Weaver, and with the usual strong showings from Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry.

The trio has combined for 11.5 of Tennessee’s 13 sacks this season, a tally that ranks tied for 17th in the NFL despite the Titans playing in one less contest than the rest of the teams in front of them.

Coming out of the bye, the Titans are hoping to get back Dupree ahead of a crucial divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, what you came for: a highlight of every Titans sacks through five games.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire