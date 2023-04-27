How to watch every Texas A&M Aggies prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft

To anybody else, it may feel like your typical late April weekend, but to others, it feels every bit like opening up presents on Christmas morning. The 2023 NFL Draft has officially arrived, and a warm celebration to all those who celebrate!

This year’s event, which will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, will see 259 of college football’s top prospects hear their names called as they prepare to begin their professional careers. Three of this year’s potential draftees hail from Texas A&M.

Antonio Johnson, Devon Achane, and Jaylon Jones all declared for the NFL draft following successful stints in College Station. Given that the Maroon and White is ranked among the top schools in drafting talent to the NFL, all eyes will be on where this year’s trio of Aggies land in the draft.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the NFL draft this weekend, including the most up-to-date projections and high-level analysis for each of Texas A&M’s draft prospects.

Day 1 (Round 1)

Date : Thursday, April 27

Location : Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri

Time : 7 p.m. CT

TV : ABC/ESPN/NFL Network

App: Watch ESPN

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)

Date : Friday, April 28

Location : Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri

Time : 6 p.m. CT

TV : ABC/ESPN/NFL Network

App: Watch ESPN

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)

Date : Saturday, April 29

Location : Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri

Time : 11 a.m. CT

TV : ESPN/NFL Network

App: Watch ESPN

Draft prospect: S Antonio Johnson

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN; Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (DB50) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: 2nd round

At 6-2, 198 lbs, Johnson’s tangibles combined with his physicality and knack for sticking his head toward the action make him one of, if not, the top-tier safety prospect in this year’s draft. The Aggies’ safety may slip into the second round, but he could be one of the bigger steals of the entire draft.

Draft prospect: RB Devon Achane

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN; Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (RB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: 3rd round

With a 4.32 40-yard dash recorded at the NFL combine, Achane possesses top-tier speed with a knack for making defenders miss in the open field. Questions remain given his size (5-8 1/2), but the team that drafts him will get a dynamic talent to bolster their backfield.

Draft prospect: CB Jaylon Jones

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN; Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (DB16) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: 4th – 5th round

Jones possesses the type of size and length (6-2, 200 lbs) that is necessary to thrive as a defensive back in the NFL, but the Aggie will need to refine his footwork and route anticipation as he looks to defend NFL wideouts.

