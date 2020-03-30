Watch every Steph Curry 3-pointer with Warriors from 30 feet and beyond

Today is the 30th day in March.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry wears No. 30.

Obviously, that means you should watch every single 3-pointer the two-time NBA MVP has made in his career from 30 feet and beyond.

Thank you to our friends at the Warriors for making this possible:

30 from 30 feet (and beyond)



EVERY Stephen Curry 30-foot #SPLASH💦 in his career 📽️ pic.twitter.com/gwIKLm5fTi



— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 30, 2020

You watched all 87, right? What's your favorite?

Is it the famous 37-footer against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 27, 2016? What about the 62-footer he swished at the end of the third quarter in Game 6 of the 2015 Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies?

There just are so many incredible ones to choose from.

Now go spend 10 more minutes watching all 87 again ...

