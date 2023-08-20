Watch every snap Bears rookie QB Tyson Bagent played vs. Colts

Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent stole the show in Chicago’s 24-17 preseason loss to the Colts, where his impressive performance just started a backup quarterback controversy.

Bagent replaced P.J. Walker, who got the start in place of a resting Justin Fields, and there was an immediate difference in the offensive execution. While Walker’s first two series both ended in punts, Bagent’s lone full series was a 17-play, 92-yard scoring drive.

On that series, Bagent completed 7-of-8 passes for 61 yards with a 98.4 passer rating, capping the drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown. He finished the game 9-of-10 for 76 yards with four yards rushing and a touchdown.

“I saw poise,” head coach Matt Eberflus said of Bagent after the game. “Delivery was there, the accuracy looked pretty good, timing was nice, decision making was good.”

Bagent has been impressing throughout training camp, and that’s translated to the field in preseason. Now, Bagent is pushing for a roster spot and possibly the backup quarterback job.

But before we look ahead, let’s relive every snap from Bagent during Saturday’s loss to the Colts:

With Eberflus declaring the battle for QB2 “open,” all eyes will be on Bagent in next Saturday’s preseason finale as he looks to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire