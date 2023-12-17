WATCH: Every Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game-winner in his career

Over the last few seasons, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has slowly created a highlight reel of game-winners.

The 25-year-old has developed into one of the best players in the league, which means he’ll naturally get plenty of chances to hit clutch shots. To his credit, he’s stepped up to the opportunities several times now.

Gilgeous-Alexander added to that collection in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 118-117 win over the Denver Nuggets. In his second game-winner this calendar year at Denver, he created space off a spin and hit a turnaround fadeaway jumper to steal the road victory.

The big-time bucket sent social media abuzz as it capped off a 25-point performance by Gilgeous-Alexander against the defending NBA champions, who blew them out in OKC’s home opener earlier this season.

The massive win helped the Thunder retake second place in the Western Conference standings. Tiebreakers will likely play a huge role in the final standings, so it was important for OKC to tie its regular-season series against Denver at one apiece.

Let’s look at every Gilgeous-Alexander game-winner throughout his career:

Here’s every Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game-winner in his career thus far: pic.twitter.com/S9o8eNm2b5 — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) December 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire