WATCH: Every sack by Raiders DE Maxx Crosby during NFL career

There is a lot to be excited about lately if you are a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders. The team just pulled off a fantastic upset, beating the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 5. The team is right in the thick of things in the AFC and the offense is averaging an absurd 30 points per game.

Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden have built a roster that can finally compete against the best teams in the conference. One of the reasons they can do so is due to their young edge rushers. Former No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell totaled nine pressures in the team’s Week 5 win and Maxx Crosby recorded a sack.

Speaking of Crosby, he’s had an incredible start to his NFL career. He’s now totaled 13 career sacks in 15 starts and he still is learning the position. Just to show what kind of potential Crosby has and what he’s done so far, here is every sack and tackle for a loss that he has made in his 21 career games in the NFL:

Here is every sack + tackle for a loss by #Raiders DE Maxx Crosby in his NFL career: pic.twitter.com/Q0vBfXfmte — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 19, 2020





While Ferrell leads the team in pressures, Crosby is the one who has actually forced the most sacks. Through four games, the former Eastern Michigan star has totaled four sacks to go along with five other quarterback hits.

Given Crosby’s size, speed and effort level, it’s just a matter of time before he becomes a multi-year Pro Bowl defensive end. If he keeps up this pace, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it happened as soon as this season. Simply put, Crosby is a star in the making and one of the team’s best young building blocks.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.