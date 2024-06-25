WATCH: Every sack from Jason Pierre-Paul’s career with the Bucs

One of the most important moves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made when rebuilding a winning culture under general manager Jason Licht was trading a third-round draft pick to the New York Giants for star pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul.

JPP brought his well-rounded skill set and knack for making big plays to a Bucs defense that desperately needed it, but more importantly, he brought championship experience and vocal leadership to the locker room.

After playing his final college season at Raymond James Stadium as a USF Bull, JPP returned to that same field with the Bucs, where he would win another Super Bowl.

Check out all of JPP’s sacks from his time in Tampa Bay (courtesy of Bucs Vault):

90 Days 'til Bucs Kickoff!

Here's every sack of JPP's Bucs career! pic.twitter.com/u6HpAHi9ZD — Liam Mitchell (Bucs Vault) (@BucsArchive1976) June 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire