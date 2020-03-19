How you can watch every Raiders, NFL game of last decade free online

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Raiders fans around the world indoors, but the NFL has something in mind to keep you entertained.

The league made NFL Game Pass, its archive of games from 2009 through 2019, free for all users in the United States until May 31. Worldwide users, outside of China and Canada, will be able to access the service until July 31 starting Thursday. All you need to do is create an account at NFL.com/GamePass.

With so many games to choose from, where should you start? Here are the five best Raiders games, presented in chronological order, from 2009 through 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Raiders at Steelers (Dec. 6, 2009)

The Raiders' 2009 season was largely forgettable, but this arguably is the most unforgettable game on the list. Bruce Gradkowski entered that season backing up JaMarcus Russell, and he turned in a career day in a dramatic, improbable win over his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 6, 2009.

The lead changed five times in the fourth quarter of the Raiders' 27-24 win, ending with Louis Murphy's last-second touchdown catch. Gradkowski threw for 308 yards and three TDs, leading the Raiders to just their fifth-ever win in Pittsburgh and a feel-good victory over the defending Super Bowl champions.

Raiders at Texans (Oct. 9, 2011)

Al Davis received a fitting tribute from his team a day after his death: They just won, baby. The Raiders beat the Houston Texans 25-20 in their first game without the titanic figure atop the franchise, hanging on for a dramatic road victory. Darrius Heyward-Bey, one of Davis' final first-round picks, caught seven passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, and the Raiders defense stepped up at a critical juncture.

The Texans marched down the field with fewer than two minutes remaining, setting up a possible game-winning TD with eight seconds remaining. But Michael Huff intercepted Matt Schaub's pass intended for Jacoby Jones, sealing a thrilling win in honor of the departed Davis.

Story continues

Raiders vs. Bills (Dec. 4, 2016)

Dec. 4 marked the high point of the Raiders' 2016 season. They matched their longest winning streak of the century, as the 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills was their sixth straight. The Raiders stormed back from a 24-9 deficit, scoring four touchdowns on their final six drives of the game. The Silver and Black's offense was rolling, and Khalil Mack turned in a vintage performance leading the Raiders defense.

The win was also the Raiders' 10th of the season, clinching their first campaign with double-digit wins since 2002. Watch this game and try not to think about what could have been if Derek Carr hadn't sustained a season-ending injury three weeks later.

Raiders vs. Broncos (Dec. 24, 2018)

This game, played on "Monday Night Football" on Christmas Eve 2018, appeared at the time to be the Raiders' last in Oakland. The City had just sued the NFL and the Raiders for antitrust violations and breach of contract, and it seemed incredibly unlikely the Silver and Black would return to the Town for one final season before moving to Las Vegas.

The Raiders provided what would've been a fitting send-off, beating the rival Denver Broncos, 27-14. Fans at the Coliseum kept the party going from the tailgate to well after the final whistle, and the Raiders with a comprehensive victory.

[RELATED: Ranking best players still available in NFL free agency]

Raiders vs. Bears (Oct. 9, 2019)

The Raiders got the last laugh in the Khalil Mack trade. Well, at least they did in a 2019 win over Mack's Bears across the pond in The House That Harry Kane Built at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The dramatic irony was rich. Josh Jacobs, the Alabama running back the Raiders drafted using one of the picks they acquired for Mack, scored the game-winning touchdown with two minutes remaining.

Mack, meanwhile, was limited to just one QB hit and three tackles against his former team. The win ensured the Raiders emerged from a difficult stretch largely unscathed, winning two of three on a road trip that spanned multiple time zones and continents.

How you can watch every Raiders, NFL game of last decade free online originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area