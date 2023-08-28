WATCH: Every one of Nick Herbig’s preseason sacks

Few players stood out in NFL preseason more than Nick Herbig, who excelled for the Steelers throughout the past few weeks.

The fourth-round pick made a statement in his first action in the NFL, finishing with 3.5 sacks throughout the season. The sacks notably came in a variety of ways, as the Badger rookie showed of a plethora of moves along the line of scrimmage to get to the quarterback.

Despite the Steelers having a stacked linebacker room headlined by Wisconsin legend T.J. Watt, Herbig is making a case for playing time even in year one.

Here is a look at every one of the Badger linebackers sacks in preseason:

All 3.5 of Nick Herbig's preseason sacks. High-quality reps. Variety of moves. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Zb1MCvOgCs — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 27, 2023

