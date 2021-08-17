WATCH: Every NFL team’s best play from preseason Week 1

The first week of the NFL preseason is in the books.

Football is back for all 32 teams, and each team had their share of big plays from the first full week of the exhibition slate.

There were rookie quarterbacks making debuts in San Francisco, Jacksonville, and New York.

There were defenders making big plays and big hits.

Preseason Week 1 was enough to whet the appetites of football fans who undoubtedly crave more.

Here is a look at the best play from each team’s preseason game this past week. Use it as another free sample en route to the main course in September.

Atlanta Falcons: S Jaylinn Hawkins with the big sack

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons/status/1426341303521001475

Arizona Cardinals: QB Chris Streveler uses the truck stick

Patrick Breen/The Republic-Imagn Content Services, LLC

https://twitter.com/AZCardinals/status/1426387266763583490

Baltimore Ravens: S Ar'Darius Washington forces big fumble

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1426715141127778308

Buffalo Bills: QB Jake Fromm's fourth down throw

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426364729958699010

Carolina Panthers: QB P.J. Walker as the X-factor

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1426972454199644162

Chicago Bears: QB Justin Fields scrambles for a TD

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears/status/1426619264828649475

Cincinnati Bengals: S Trayvon Henderson with a wild interception

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

https://twitter.com/Bengals/status/1426716596005916673

Cleveland Browns: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones with the one-handed grab

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

https://twitter.com/nflnetwork/status/1426688691842412551

Dallas Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci touchdown pass

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1426403913641590786

Denver Broncos: CB Patrick Surtain pick-six

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1426650260567252999

Detroit Lions: DE Julian Okwara gets a sack

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1426358773371789312

Green Bay Packers: RB Kylin Hill scores on screen pass

Dan Powers-Imagn Content Services, LLC

https://twitter.com/packers/status/1426706076448215048

Houston Texans: Did RB Darius Jackson score a 25-yard touchdown?

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans/status/1426739098585341953

Indianapolis Colts: WR Tyler Vaughns with the one-handed grab

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1426995580044206082

Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence completes first pass

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

https://twitter.com/Jaguars/status/1426685547867746309

Kansas City Chiefs: S Armani Watts

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1426737173483589637

Las Vegas Raiders: CB Nate Hobbs

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

https://twitter.com/Raiders/status/1426717792670162946

Los Angeles Chargers: LB Kyzir White with the big hit

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/chargers/status/1426737183067574275

Los Angeles Rams: QB Bryce Perkins hurdles

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1426765312557391875

Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa hits a deep ball

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL/status/1426602555245740035

Minnesota Vikings: QB Kellen Mond

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426665206545932288

New England: RB Rhamondre Stevenson with the walk-off

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1426010171457904642

New Orleans Saints: S Eric Burrell

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1426718603945119750

New York Giants: CB Rodarius Williams with the fumble recovery

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1426729539175059458

New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson completes a pass

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/nyjets/status/1426696837310865408

Philadelphia: WR Quez Watkins goes the distance

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1425973389601222664

Pittsburgh: CB Justin Layne nabs the pick

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

https://twitter.com/steelers/status/1425992864232845315

San Francisco 49ers: QB Trey Lance debuts

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1426712255358390277

Seattle Seahawks

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1426739513452204035

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Joseph Jones with the pick-six

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426729235897405447

Tennessee Titans: WR Cameron Batson touchdown catch

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/Titans/status/1426331302282862592

Washington: DE Chase Young continues his dominance

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/WashingtonNFL/status/1425967586018271239?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1425967586018271239%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwashingtonfootballwire.usatoday.com%2F2021%2F08%2F12%2Fwatch-chase-young-picks-up-where-he-left-off-in-first-preseason-action-washington-football-team-new-england-patriots%2F

