WATCH: Every NFL team’s best play from preseason Week 1
The first week of the NFL preseason is in the books.
Football is back for all 32 teams, and each team had their share of big plays from the first full week of the exhibition slate.
There were rookie quarterbacks making debuts in San Francisco, Jacksonville, and New York.
There were defenders making big plays and big hits.
Preseason Week 1 was enough to whet the appetites of football fans who undoubtedly crave more.
Here is a look at the best play from each team’s preseason game this past week. Use it as another free sample en route to the main course in September.
Atlanta Falcons: S Jaylinn Hawkins with the big sack
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons/status/1426341303521001475
Arizona Cardinals: QB Chris Streveler uses the truck stick
Patrick Breen/The Republic-Imagn Content Services, LLC
https://twitter.com/AZCardinals/status/1426387266763583490
Baltimore Ravens: S Ar'Darius Washington forces big fumble
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1426715141127778308
Buffalo Bills: QB Jake Fromm's fourth down throw
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426364729958699010
Carolina Panthers: QB P.J. Walker as the X-factor
(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1426972454199644162
Chicago Bears: QB Justin Fields scrambles for a TD
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears/status/1426619264828649475
Cincinnati Bengals: S Trayvon Henderson with a wild interception
(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
https://twitter.com/Bengals/status/1426716596005916673
Cleveland Browns: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones with the one-handed grab
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
https://twitter.com/nflnetwork/status/1426688691842412551
Dallas Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci touchdown pass
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1426403913641590786
Denver Broncos: CB Patrick Surtain pick-six
(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1426650260567252999
Detroit Lions: DE Julian Okwara gets a sack
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1426358773371789312
Green Bay Packers: RB Kylin Hill scores on screen pass
Dan Powers-Imagn Content Services, LLC
https://twitter.com/packers/status/1426706076448215048
Houston Texans: Did RB Darius Jackson score a 25-yard touchdown?
(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans/status/1426739098585341953
Indianapolis Colts: WR Tyler Vaughns with the one-handed grab
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1426995580044206082
Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence completes first pass
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
https://twitter.com/Jaguars/status/1426685547867746309
Kansas City Chiefs: S Armani Watts
(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1426737173483589637
Las Vegas Raiders: CB Nate Hobbs
(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
https://twitter.com/Raiders/status/1426717792670162946
Los Angeles Chargers: LB Kyzir White with the big hit
Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/chargers/status/1426737183067574275
Los Angeles Rams: QB Bryce Perkins hurdles
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1426765312557391875
Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa hits a deep ball
Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL/status/1426602555245740035
Minnesota Vikings: QB Kellen Mond
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426665206545932288
New England: RB Rhamondre Stevenson with the walk-off
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1426010171457904642
New Orleans Saints: S Eric Burrell
(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1426718603945119750
New York Giants: CB Rodarius Williams with the fumble recovery
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1426729539175059458
New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson completes a pass
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/nyjets/status/1426696837310865408
Philadelphia: WR Quez Watkins goes the distance
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1425973389601222664
Pittsburgh: CB Justin Layne nabs the pick
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
https://twitter.com/steelers/status/1425992864232845315
San Francisco 49ers: QB Trey Lance debuts
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1426712255358390277
Seattle Seahawks
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1426739513452204035
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Joseph Jones with the pick-six
(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426729235897405447
Tennessee Titans: WR Cameron Batson touchdown catch
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/Titans/status/1426331302282862592
Washington: DE Chase Young continues his dominance
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
https://twitter.com/WashingtonNFL/status/1425967586018271239?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1425967586018271239%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwashingtonfootballwire.usatoday.com%2F2021%2F08%2F12%2Fwatch-chase-young-picks-up-where-he-left-off-in-first-preseason-action-washington-football-team-new-england-patriots%2F
