Watch every Justin Fields play from Bears’ preseason win vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears wrapped the preseason with a 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans, which marked rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL start.

Granted, Fields didn’t get any reps with the first-team skill players, but he did get to work behind Chicago’s starting offensive line — although the line had its concerns.

While Fields didn’t get a chance to really air it out, the highlight of the game was when Fields led the Bears on a scoring drive during a two-minute drill, which was capped off by a beautiful back shoulder throw from Fields, who put the ball only where tight end Jesper Horsted could get it.

Fields completed 7-of-10 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown with a 116.3 passer rating.

In case you want to rewatch every Fields play from the Bears’ win over the Titans, NFL.com has got us covered.

You can also catch full highlights from the Bears’ 27-24 win vs. Titans:

