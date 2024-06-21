Watch every goal in Minnesota Aurora FC's 5-0 win over Bavarian United

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Aurora FC didn’t waste any time in putting away Bavarian United Thursday night in a 5-0 win to keep its unbeaten regular season intact, and stay atop the Heartland Division in USL-W play with three regular season games to play.

Minnesota Aurora had four different first half scorers at TCO Stadium, three in the first 26 minutes, to cruise to its seventh victory of the season in front of 5,225 fans in Eagan. Aurora is now 7-0-2 on the year, and has out-scored opponents 36-5 through nine matches. That includes a 23-3 advantage on their home turf. They have a plus-31 goal differential for the season.

"I think it could be more. We’ve got high aspirations, we’ve got lofty goals and I think that could be north of 40, 45, 50. But happy again, getting the job done and obviously we want to still entertain the crowd and thankful for people coming out and supporting the team," Minnesota Aurora FC coach Colette Montgomery said after the win.

Mariah Nguyen got the scoring started with a goal in the 12th minute on a header off a free kick. She found the net, even though it appeared Julia Sattler got the final touch before it found the net. Sattler even celebrated as if she scored the goal. Four minutes later, Katie Doung scored after gathering a deflection right in front of the net.

Saige Wimes scored off a free kick in the 26th minute. Addy Weichers scored on a header off a corner kick in the 39th minute to give Minnesota Aurora FC a 4-0 at half.

Duong scored her second goal of the night in the 77th minute, curling a shot from outside the penalty area over and around the Bavarian keeper.

"We used to call that if it goes in the right side, it’s a postage stamp. So I guess that’s the address part of the envelope. A great left foot shoot," Montgomery said. "Katie is an exceptional player, we’re very fortunate to have her in our environment. She works hard every single day, that’s what you get to see, the performance of it in a game day environment."

Duong, in addition to scoring twice, had a part in all five goals scored Thursday.

"I’ve just been having so much fun playing here. It’s been really fun to play with this team and just starting to find my rhythm with the team has been super fun this past couple games," Duong said.

Minnesota Aurora FC closes out its home regular season on Saturday against Chicago City, which is also the team’s Pride Match at TCO Stadium.