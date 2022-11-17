WATCH: Every Bucs sack from the 2022 season so far

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the NFL’s best pass-rushing defenses so far this season, and are currently tied for the No. 2 spot in the league with 32 sacks.

Losing Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaq Barrett for the rest of the season is obviously a huge blow in this department, but the emergence of second-year outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has been impressive, and nose tackle Vita Vea has already tallied 6.5 sacks of his own.

As the Bucs enjoy their bye week before heading to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 12, here’s a look at every single sack from the Tampa Bay defense so far this season:

